Cameroon: Public Health boss insists anti-cervical cancer vaccine has no side effects

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has debunked claims that the vaccine against cervical cancer is a dangerous one.

Speaking at a special plenary sitting of the National Assembly with focus on the challenges of immunization in the country earlier this Thursday November 19, the health boss said the vaccine was given to over twenty-one thousand young girls aged in between 9-13 in 2014 in some regions of the country with no side effect recorded.

He regretted that these misconceptions on the real effects of the vaccine have put the lives of some one hundred thousand children at the risk of contracting cervical cancer and other diseases that could be prevented through vaccines.

On October 5, the Government launched a nationwide vaccination campaign against cervical cancer which has since then been a topic of controversy with parents and some communities refusing to let their girls take the human papillomavirus, or HPV, vaccine.

This follows a series of negative information which have been circulating on social media platforms, indicating the vaccine could get the young girls sterile.

Some communities that had accepted the virus are now refusing on the basis that it could be an anti-COVID-19 experimental vaccine.

Moves so far taken to counter these “misconceptions” are yet to yield concrete fruits.

This Thursday’s proceedings at the National Assembly are expected to end with recommendations to adequately address the phenomenon of anti-vaccination campaigns in Cameroon.