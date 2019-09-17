Cameroon: Public Health boss warns against fake Facebook accounts having his name

The Minister of Public health Dr Malachie Manaouda has prescribed vigilance to internet users after malicious individuals reportedly created fake Facebook accounts with his name.

In a press release issued today, Dr Malachie Manaouda informs the National and international public, especially internet users that malicious individuals have created fake Facebook accounts with his name with the aim of duping honest Cameroonians and or foreigners.

Considering this fact, Minister Manaouda urges the latter to be more vigilant regarding the malicious acts the scammers could perform in his name, indicating that the only social network account he has gotten is that of Twitter.

Going by the release, Minister Malachie Manaouda has reserved the right to prosecute whoever uses his name and pictures to publish fake news in an attempt to abuse honest people.