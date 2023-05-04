Cameroon: Public Health Minister Eases Medics Transport

The Minister of Public Health, Dr. Malachie Manaouda proceeded to hand over the equipment on 3 May at the mobile hygiene esplanade in Yaounde.

“We are in the process of motivating health workers, improving national care and the working environment,” said Cameroon’s minister of Public Health, Dr. Malachie Manaouda last May 3, 2023. This was on the occasion of the handing over of transport equipment to Regional Hospital Centres. The structures concerned are those of Bertoua, Garoua, Maroua and Ngaoundéré.

Some of these RHCs are located outside the main towns of the regions. Thus, a means of transport, at the disposal of the staff, ensures the punctuality of the staff at their workstation. The equipment includes four Toyota coaster transport buses with a minimum capacity of 4164 cm3, each with 26 seats, 4.2L, manual gearbox, air conditioning, fabric seats and a 10HP diesel engine.

This government initiative also aims to facilitate the effective and efficient care of patients. Speaking at the event, the minister reminded all beneficiaries that these transport buses must be used only for professional purposes and not for individual or private use.