Cameroon: Public health Minister frowns at deteriorated state of Ebolowa regional hospital

The Minister of Public health Dr Manaouda Malachie has expressed dissatisfaction with the management of the Ebolowa Regional Hospital for failing to live up to expectations leading to a deteriorating health facility.

Dr Manaouda Malachie was speaking yesterday Sunday during a surprise visit he paid to the hospital ahead of his official launch of the National anti-hepatitis campaign this Monday in Ebolowa.

After visiting the different services of the hospital some of which include; maternity, reanimation, and the Emergency unit, the Minister commented on the dilapidated state of some of the hospital’s facilities enquiring on why they have not been repaired.

He frowned at the sight of rats criss crossing the corridor as he walked pass it. The reported visibly disappointed Minister ended his tour after 45mins.

Since his appointment as Public health boss last January, Minister Manaouda Malachie has been multiplying his surprised visits to most hospitals. These moves have been saluted by many who think that quality health services will be reinstated in the long run.