The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le has rejected claims by a movement of non respect of admission quotas for candidates from the three northern regions.

In a statement released on Tuesday, October 13, the Minister of Public Service outlined the quota reserved for each region at the exams, stressing 5 percent for the Adamawa, 18 percent for the Far North and 7 percent for the North Region, making a 30 percent quota for these three regions.

He said at the end of the exercise, 117 candidates were successful in the exams, making up a 28 percent quota; 24 candidates from the Adamawa Region ( 6 percent), 68 candidates from the Far North (16 percent), and 25 candidates from the North (6 percent).

However, the Minister said the remaining two percent could not be filled up because the candidates did not meet up with the admission condition in conformity with the law which states the application of quotas does not exempt candidates from getting the minimum pass mark in the exams.