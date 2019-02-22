Cameroon: Public Service Minister warns against fraudsters

The Minister of the Public Service and Administrative Reform has once again been informed of the fact that individuals with dubious character are still parading towns and villages in order to rip off candidates to the various government competitive examinations and their families.

These crooks lure them with bright prospects of recruitment into the Public Service in exchange of huge sums of money. The Minister hereby draws the attention of the general public against these reprehensible behaviours and reiterates its warning inherent to, issued last 14 January. The Minister of the Public Service, once again, strongly condemns these criminal practices that tarnish the selection process of future State employees and the image of all the stakeholders involved in the recruitment chain. He therefore invites the candidates and their relatives not to let themselves be deceived by these illusion spreaders, whose criminal acts exposes them to sanctions provided for by the legislation in force. Besides, he is urging all the candidates and users who are victims or have witnessed such practices to denounce them to him at the e-mail address joseph.le@minfopra.gov.cm or the Anti Corruption Unit of MINFOPRA at the following telephone numbers: 2 22 22 39 54, 2 22 23 02 85 and 2 22 23 02 81 and the email address: clcminfopra@gmail.com. He equally urges them not to hesitate to report to the relevant competent authorities so that these lawless individuals, who take advantage of their vulnerable situation to rob them and at the same time, tarnish the image of the whole country, be brought to book immediately.

*Source: Minfopra