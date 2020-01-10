Cameroon: Public works school receives donation of 500 textbooks

About 500 textbooks have been donated to students of the National Advanced School of Public Works to help them improve on their studies.

The books were donated by a former student of the institution Mbog Noe who says it will help the present students become better engineers and develop the nation.

The books range in different disciplines like architecture, environment and civil engineering as well as town planning.

During a ceremony held at the National Advanced School of Public Works in Yaounde last week, the donor who has spent years out of the country after study at the institution two decades ago said he felt it is the right time to give back to the school and the nation.

« I think it is the right time for me to give back to the institution who made me the man I have become today. It is my own way of contributing to nation building and I hope these text books impact the knowledge these students need to build a strong and developed nation, » the donor, Noe Mbog said.