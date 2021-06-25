› Politics

Cameroon: Presentation of COVID-19 fund audit report at Parliament postponed

Published on 25.06.2021 at 11h48 by journal du Cameroun

People coming and going out of Yaounde Central Hospital as COVID-19 cases increases in 2020 (c) copyright
The long awaited presentation of the final report on the management of the Special National Solidarity Fund for the fight against COVID-19 and its socio-economic consequences produced by the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court has been postponed to a later date.

 

The report was expected to be presented this Friday June 25 by the Minister of Finance at the National Assembly during a special plenary sitting.

Surprisingly, it disappeared from the Parliament’s agenda 24 hours to the plenary sitting.

According to reports, the Government is divided on whether or not to present before law makers the report whose first publication indicting several Ministers allegedly leaked, creating a scandal termed the Covidgate.

The scandal has been animating public debates since the report leaked some months back with many urging the Government to make all Ministers who were given funds for the response against the deadly pandemic to account for the money they each received.

Many Government Ministers have been questioned by the Special Criminal Court on the alleged mismanagement of funds but nothing has so far been said on whether or not they are guilty.

The publication of the final report on the management of the COVID-19 funds produced by the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court is expected to throw more light on the responsibilities of each Ministry in the alleged mismanagement.

