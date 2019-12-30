Cameroon: Publisher Anu Paul Laid to rest in Dschaang

The mortal remains of the publisher of the Green Echoes newspaper Anu Paul Nkeze were laid to rest on Saturday December 29 in Dschang, West region of Cameroon.

A journalist with a pechant for environmental reporting Anu Paul had taken ill since the end of October and was frequently shuttled in hospitals between Dschang, Kumba and Buea before he finally gave up the ghost on December 18.

Family members, friends and colleagues coverged on the Saint Joseph’s Parsih in Dschang to pay their last respects to the journalist who had a passion in investigating environmental issues.

He goes to the world beyond as the Anglophone press corps prepares to lay to rest the Publisher of The Post newspaper Francis Wache.