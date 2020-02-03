Cameroon will no longer host the Women’s Military World Cup, the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Defence Joseph Beti Assomo has announced.

Joseph Beti Assomo made the announcement through a communiqué dated January 30 in which he said the decision was taken due to financial constraints.

Joseph Beti Assomo said the financial obligations linked with the hosting of the African Nations Championship in April and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which has been brought forward in January makes it difficult for Cameroon to host the Women’s World Cup.

He however stressed Cameroon’s commitment to remain loyal to the Confederation of Military Sports.

The decision to desist from hosting the Women’s Military World Cup comes just weeks after Hen Blikman, head of football at the Confederation of Military Sports visited Cameroon to inspect infrasrtucture.