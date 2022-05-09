Cameroon: Pupils Reading Aloud Contest

The final of the competition which brings together pupils from CM1, CM2, Class 5 and Class 6 took place last Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Yaounde conference center.

25 pupils from the French subsystem and 18 from the English subsystem. Coming from CM1 and Class 5 for some and from CM2 and Class 6 for others, they confronted their eloquence before of an enthusiastic audience. But also under the gaze of the jury which was chaired by Alain Belibi.

It was within the frame of the maiden reading aloud contest dubbed “Les future Bao” and organized by Ferdinand Nana Payong. An event that aims at instilling a taste for reading in children and familiarize them with books.

For this final, the French-speaking competitors each read in turn and for a maximum of two minutes, an excerpt from the book written by Jean Samuel Noutchogouin, A la mesure de mes pas. While English speakers were challenged with the book New Cambridge English, Class 6.

At the end of the competition, the first three of each category who were able to pull out of the game are amidst French speakers and in the first row, Bengono José Marià. He is closely followed by Oum Maëlle Chloé followed by Sandjo Djondo Joyce Ariel.

While among English speakers, it was girls who took over with Asah Joy Tikum in first position then Akwi Laura Feh in second place and to close the margin, Ewumbua Catherine Etonde.

The candidates were rewarded worth 100,000 for each first, 75,000F for the second and 50,000F for the third; therefore 50% in cash and 50% in book vouchers.

The event highlighted under the name, Amobé Mévégué, gave way to a tribute paid unto him who passed on in September 2021. It was dedicated to him by Alphonse Ateba Ndoumou to appreciate his fight for the promotion of African culture.