Cameroon : PWD , Astres Tails MTN Elite 1

Due to their bad start of the ongoing season, the two clubs occupy the bottom position of the championship in their respective pools.

The third playing day of the MTN Elite 1 ended last October 30th. Nine matches were played for a total of four goals scored across all stadia.

In Group A for example, PWD of Bamenda who plays its home matches at the Bafoussam municipal stadium, lost once again last Sunday. The executioner this time was UMS de Loum. The match ended with a score of 0-1. It is on this same score that Stade Renard de Melong took over from Avion du Nkam. In the last game of the pool, Eding Sport and Canon de Yaoundé neutralized each other by 0-0.

In Group B, Bamboutos de Mbouda continues to record victories. After Yafoot on the second playingday, it was Fovu club de Baham who suffered this turn, 1-0. Union de Douala visiting Gazelle de Garoua snatched a victory, 0-1. On the other hand, the matches, AS Fortuna-Astres de Douala, Dragon de Yaoundé-Fauve Azur, and Young sports academy-Apejes de Mfou ended 0-0.

The championship is currently led by Bamboutos de Mbouda in Group B and by Colombe Sportive from Dja and Lobo in Group A. Colombe, unlike the other clubs, played last Wednesday in advance against Coton Sport de Garoua.