Cameroon: PWD Bamenda makes topflight return with victory

PWD of Bamenda made a triumphant return to topflight football on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Apejes of Mfou in Bamenda.

Goals from veteran striker Kongyuy Jude and Divine Ngeh Mbeh gave sealed the points for the Abakwa boys in their return to topflight football after 14 years in the wildersness.

However, it did not feel as if they had been away for a very long time as PWD Bamenda immediately got into the groove when Kongyuy Jude grabbed a fifth minute lead to send the crowd into raptures.

The home crowd however saw their joy shortlived as Apejes soon got the equaliser through skipper Brice Owona. But PWD will have the last laugh when Divine Ngeh powered home a corner at the death to snatch all three points for the home side.

PWD share top spot in Group A alongside Tonnere of Yaounde and Colombe who equally won their matches.