Sport › Football

Happening now

Cameroon : PWD of Bamenda Officially Spearheaded by Martin Nkabyo

Published on 10.08.2022 at 16h35 by Nana Kamsu kom

Pwd Bamenda

The Abakwa boys had been looking for a coach since July 25. The new head coach  replaces  David Pagou, who gave the club its first championship and recently quite due to poor results recorded by the club.

The club has decided to hand over the reins of the first team to Martin Nkabyo. The official announcement was made on Tuesday. It is a well-structured club that the new coach inherits and he has a good mastery of the team of  the team. He has already been part of it twice, in 2013 and 2016.

The club announced the news via its Twitter account. “We are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with Nkabyo Martin, as the new head coach of Abakwa Boys.

The new strong man has a lot of experience under his belt. He has managed the other Bamenda club, Yong Sports Academy for the past three seasons.

