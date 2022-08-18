Sport › Football

Cameroon: PWD of Bamenda to Build Ambitious Team

Published on 18.08.2022 at 12h25 by Nana Kamsu Kom

pwd bamenda
PWD Bamenda

Patrice Abunde, the president, wants to have a highly competitive team this season. Committed to continental football, he wants to offer his club the best team. He has launched a vast recruitment operation on the national front. PWD Bamenda wants to be ambitious.

One of its key recruits is the repatriation of international Thomas Etta Bawak. The Lion A’ comes out of a difficult Sudanese adventure that did not smile on him. He will definitely strengthen the club’s backline. And he has enough international experience to calm down the younger players.

Earlier in August, Martin Nkabyo was appointed as coach to replace the resigned David Pagou.The club also announced that it had acquired the CAF Clubs Licence for a third consecutive season. The club is preparing for the elimination round of the CAF Confederations Cup. It will meet the Malagasy team Elgeco Plus in a two-legged tie.

