Cameroon qualify for U17 Afcon final after edging Angola

Cameroon will play against Guinea at the final of the Under 17 Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Tanzania.

The U17 Lions qualified for the final after defeating Angola in the semi final on Wednesday 4-3 after post match penalties.

After a goalless game, both sides went straight to penalties with Cameroon scoring four kicks while Angola could only convert three of their five kicks.

On Saturday, Cameroon will face surprise package Guinea who defeated Nigeria 10-9 in the other semi final of the competition. Nigeria will face Angola earlier on Saturday in the third place play offs.