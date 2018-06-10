Cameroon qualify for Women’s Nations Cup after mauling Congo

Cameroon have qualified for the African Women’s Championship after thrashing Congo on a ten-nil aggregate score.

After last Wednesday’s five-nil first leg score, the Indomitable Lionesses replicated the same performance and score line at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde.

Nchout Ajara opened the flood gates for Cameroon at the 20th minute after she was put through on goal by Aboudi Onguene.

Two minutes later, Therese Abena doubled Cameroon’s advantage from a well-executed free kick to give the lionesses a seven-nil aggregate score going into the break.

Aboudi Onguene took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half as she scored a brace before Henriette Akaba rounded off scoring for Cameroon to send them through to Ghana.

The Lionesses, runners up at the last African Women’s Championship hotsed in 2016 in Yaounde, will be hoping to go a step further at this year’s edition scheduled to take place between the 17 Novemeber to the 1 December.