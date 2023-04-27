Cameroon : Queen Eteme To Perform In Ebolowa

It will be part of a fundraising concert event for the promotion of culture and the appreciation of musical art.

Queen Eteme has already received several laurels from Heads of State and Government around the world. It is this great and strong personality who has agreed to come to Ebolowa in June 2023 . The headquarter of the South, on June 2 and 3, The Mayor of Ebolowa, Daniel EDJO’O and the President of the South Regional Council, Emmanuel Mve Elemva, just uttered their enthusiasm to welcome this queen in a region that is in dire need of cultural promotion.

The operation is an idea of APPED2, Press Actors for the Promotion of Excellence and Sustainable Development. Queen Eteme recently visited Cameroon to receive an Excellence Award from APPED2.

Her career began more than 20 years ago when, as the eldest child of a family from the village of Edinding near Obala, she arrived in France for higher studies, but was soon caught by the singing bug, where she started as a gospel singer, and was later spotted to be a soloist in some of the great compositions.