Cameroon Raises Minimum Interpersonal Wage

The Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, on Tuesday 21 March signed decrees revaluing the Guaranteed Minimum Interpersonal Wage commonly known as SMIG.

This salary will thus rise from 36,270 CFA francs to 60,000 CFA francs for the majority of workers. State employees covered by the Labour Code should not receive less than 41,875 CFA francs, while those in the agricultural sector should no longer be paid less than 45,000 CFA francs.

This revaluation comes after long negotiations between the workers’ unions and the government. The unions had been demanding an increase in the minimum wage in view of the high cost of living caused by inflation. The basis for negotiations was set at 49,622 CFA francs.

It must be said that the increase in the minimum wage was expected after the increase in the salaries of government employees. A few weeks ago, the President of the Republic announced a 5.2% increase in the salaries of civil servants