Business › Finances

Happening now

Cameroon Raises Minimum Interpersonal Wage

Published on 22.03.2023 at 10h23 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Salary Raise

The Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute, on Tuesday 21 March signed decrees revaluing the Guaranteed Minimum Interpersonal Wage commonly known as  SMIG.

 

 

This salary will thus rise from 36,270 CFA francs to 60,000 CFA francs for the majority of workers. State employees covered by the Labour Code should not receive less than 41,875 CFA francs, while those in the agricultural sector should no longer be paid less than 45,000 CFA francs.

This revaluation comes after long negotiations between the workers’ unions and the government. The unions had been demanding an increase in the minimum wage in view of the high cost of living caused by inflation. The basis for negotiations was set at 49,622 CFA francs.

It must be said that the increase in the minimum wage was expected after the increase in the salaries of government employees. A few weeks ago, the President of the Republic announced a 5.2% increase in the salaries of civil servants

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
sanaga beach Published on 07.02.2023

Sanaga Beach -Nkoteng

A reserved area embedded by a natural breeze. Lacoted in Nkoteng, Sanaga beach presents a number of extracurricular activities for its guest , away from…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top