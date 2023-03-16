Cameroon : Ramadan Fast Scheduled to Begin on 22 March

In a statement issued on 11 March, the chairman of the National Lunar Crescent Commission set Thursday 23 March as the deadline for Muslims to start fasting for the Ramadan period .

Professor Souley Mane, chairman of this commission, invites believers to look for the crescent moon from Tuesday 21 March. “If the crescent moon appears on this date, the first day of Ramadan will be Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Otherwise, the month of Shaaban will be completed to 30 days and the beginning of Ramadan will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023,” said the chairman of the National Lunar Crescent Commission.

The appearance of the moon will mark the beginning of the Ramadan fast, a 30-day period of prayer and abstinence. This period culminates in the festival of Eid-el-Kebir. The end of Ramadan is expected to be celebrated on Friday 21 April. This festival is one of the religious festivals recognised by the Constitution