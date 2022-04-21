Cameroon: Ramadan To Be Celebrated On 2nd or 3rd May 2022

The information is contained in a communiqué issued by the National Lunar Crescent Commission on 19 April and made public on 20 April 2022.

Muslims in Cameroon, who have been fasting for the month of Ramadan since April 3, 2022, will soon reach the end of the 30 days of penitence. On May 1, 2022, their eyes will once again be riveted to the sky to scrutinize the appearance of the crescent moon. By the evening of that Sunday at the latest, the Muslim community will know the exact date of the Ramadan holiday.

Indeed, on May 1, “If the crescent moon is seen in Cameroon, the feast of Ramadan will take place in sha Allah, on Monday, May 2, 2022. Otherwise, the month of Ramadan will be completed to 30 days and the feast will take place on Tuesday, May 03, 2022, in accordance with the word of the Prophet Muhammad,” says the statement of the NLCC, the legitimate body for the announcement of the beginning and end of the month of Ramadan in Cameroon.

While waiting for May 1, Muslims continue with fasting, worship, invocations, prayer, forgiveness and sharing, actions that furnish the faith of the faithful during the ninth month of the Muslim calendar. They will also persevere in the implementation of the resolutions taken at the end of the month of Sha’ban.

It should be noted that Sunday 1 May is Labour Day. If Ramadan is celebrated on 2 May, that Monday will be a public holiday. In case the feast of Ramadan is celebrated on 03 May instead, Monday will be caught between two public holidays and will therefore be declared a public holiday in accordance with the legal provisions. Thus, the last weekend of April 2022 is likely to be extended.