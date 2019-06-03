Cameroon: Ramadan to be celebrated tomorrow

The Ramadan feast will be celebrated in Cameroon on Wednesday June 5, the National Lunar Crescent Commission has announced.

The announcement was made early today after the commission said the moon was not seen on Monday night thus the feast will automatically hold on Wednesday.

Preparations for the celebrations are already hit top gear across the country as most household do last minute preparations.

Reports from the North region say at least 200 cows have been set aside for slaughter as well as sheep as muslim faithfuls prepare to celebrate after 30 days of fasting.