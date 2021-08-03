Cameroon ranked second highest wine-consuming African nation

Cameroon has been ranked second highest nation in Africa where wine was strongly consumed by a good proportion of the adult population from June 2020 to June 2021 ahead of Togo which carries the crown.

This conclusion is contained in a report on wine consumption across Africa recently published by a market research and data analytics firm dedicated to African markets, Sagaci Research.

According to this report based on daily data collected from more than 20,000 consumers over the last 12 months via the SagaPoll mobile app, the top three African countries with the highest proportion of the adult population who consume wine are Togo, Cameroon, and Côte d’Ivoire respectively.

“Togo takes first place in terms of wine consumption, followed closely behind by Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire, each scoring 26%, 25%, and 23% respectively, of the nation’s adult population having consumed wine in the last four weeks,” Part of the conclusions of the findings reads.

It equally indicates that data seems to show France has strongly influenced the consumption habits in some of these countries, as eight out of the top 10 wine-consuming nations in Africa have a common history with the Western country.

It should however be noted that the study was conducted only in 29 out of the 54 African countries and was based on the percentage of adults who recently consumed wine instead of the volume of wine consumed in the whole country- that which would have certainly made a difference.

Other nations in the top 10 in terms of consumption include the Republic of Congo, Benin, South Africa, Gabon, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Namibia.

The findings also show that in certain nations such as Zimbabwe, women are three times more likely to have recently consumed wine than men, whereas men lead, but with a smaller difference in other countries.