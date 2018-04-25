Cameroon ratifies African legal support facility treaty

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, has ratified the agreement to establish the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF).

According to reports, Cameroon’s ratification of the ALSF treaty was driven by the country’s recognition of the value added by the its interventions and by the growing need to further strengthen and improve the country’s legal capacities. The ALSF delivers its services to both Regional Member Countries and non-Members, but Cameroon will benefit from closer collaboration with the ALSF and maintain broad access to its capacity-building events, knowledge products, and legal expertise.

Cameroon it should be noted, is the 25th African Member State to ratify the treaty.

Cameroon has a long-standing cooperation with the ALSF, which has launched and successfully concluded several large-scale projects in the country. It supported the Government in developing the Nachtigal Hydroelectric Project, a strategic 420-megawatt facility and the country’s largest energy project, which is expected to begin operating in 2020. By adding this new source of clean, renewable energy to the country’s rapidly expanding grid, Cameroon will be able meet the growing needs of its population.