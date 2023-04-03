Cameroon-Reading Aloud Contest : Gaston Kelman Replaces Alain Belibi At The Helm Of The Jury

This is one of the main information to be retained from the press conference given today by Ferdinand Nana Payong, promoter of the competition dubbed, “the future bao”.

And here we go for the second edition of the reading aloud contest, “future bao” for students of CM1, CM2, Class 5 and Class 6. The announcement was made last Friday, March 31, 2023, by the organizer of the event, Ferdinand Nana Payong. In his remarks, he stressed that the competition will start on April 17 and will last for two weeks, with the final scheduled to be held in May this year.

Unlike last year’s edition when the senior journalist, Alain Belibi was presiding over the jury, this year, it is the writer Gaston Kelman who has the honour of chairing the jury. This is an opportunity he did not hesitate to take up, as he is so passionate about children and wants to pass on his love of books to them. For Alain Belibi, this experience at the very first edition of the competition remains simply unforgettable, as he was seduced by the talent that the participants displayed.

A tribute to Christian Wangue

This second edition of the reading aloud contest was surnamed ‘Christian Wangue’. This is a way of paying tribute to the journalist, who was also working at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic and died on 24 October 2021.

Through this competition, the organizers want to offer a space for training to students who encounter difficulties but especially familiarize them with reading which is so beneficial for their scholastic, academic and social success. Last year, 600 students from the English and French speaking sub-systems took the road to the Yaounde Conference Center to display their oratory skills.