Cameroon: Rebecca Enonchong arrested in Douala for ‘contempt of court’

Prominent African tech-entrepreneur, Cameroonian-born Rebecca Enonchong who is based in the United States of America is currently held at the Gendarmerie Legion in Cameroon’s economic capital for alleged ‘contempt of court’.

According to a tweet posted few hours ago by prominent human rights activist and President of the Cameroon’s People Party, CPP, Kah Walla, Rebecca is being held at the Douala Gendarmerie Legion since yesterday.

Her arrest, Kah Walla further says was requested verbellay by the Attorney General who accused her of ‘contempt of court’.

Kah Walla nevertheless mentions that they saw the African heavyweight tech today and she is in good health and excelent spirits.

Unconfirmed reports say during a meeting with the General Prosecutor Tuesday August 10, Rebecca Enonchong requested that cases concerning her should be investigated by a single inspector. The Attorney General is said to have tken it as an offence.

She was being investigated in a family case opposing her to her brother. She reportedly discovered that the said investigation was run by several investigators, reason why she made the above mentioned request considered as an offence.

As at now, reports say she has been transferred to the Bonanjo Court of First Instance in Douala.

Edith Kah Walla giving first hand information on the case has indicated that her detention is arbitrary and requested for her immediate release. The hashtag Free Rebecca has already gone viral.

Rebecca Enonchong, aged 54 is one of the most influential high tech figures and female entrepreneure in Africa.

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppsTech, a leading global provider of enterprise application solutions. She is also cofounder of I/O Spaces, an inclusive coworking space in the Washington DC metro area.

She is Board Chair of Afrilabs, a Pan-African network of over 268 innovation centers in 49 African countries supporting over 1 million entrepreneurs in Africa. She chairs ActivSpaces (African Center for Technology Innovation and Ventures) supporting entrepreneurs from three tech hubs in Cameroon. She also sits on the boards of Venture Capital for Africa (VC4Africa), Digital Africa, WHO Foundation, Eneza Education, Suguba, Djibouti Telecom, US Exim SAAC, and the UNECA Center for Digital Excellence.