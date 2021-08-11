Politics › Judicial

Happening now

Cameroon: Rebecca Enonchong arrested in Douala for ‘contempt of court’

Published on 11.08.2021 at 14h19 by Ariane Foguem

(c) copyright
Prominent African tech-entrepreneur, Cameroonian-born Rebecca Enonchong who is based in the United States of America is currently held at the Gendarmerie Legion in Cameroon’s economic capital for alleged ‘contempt of court’.

 

According to a tweet posted few hours ago by prominent human rights activist and President of the Cameroon’s People Party, CPP, Kah Walla, Rebecca is being held at the Douala Gendarmerie Legion since yesterday.

Her arrest, Kah Walla further says was requested verbellay by the Attorney General who accused her of ‘contempt of court’.

Kah Walla nevertheless mentions that they saw the African heavyweight tech today and she is in good health and excelent spirits.

Unconfirmed reports say during a meeting with the General Prosecutor Tuesday August 10, Rebecca Enonchong requested that cases concerning her should be investigated by a single inspector. The Attorney General is said to have tken it as an offence.

She was being investigated in a family case opposing her to her brother. She reportedly discovered that the said investigation was run by several investigators, reason why she made the above mentioned request considered as an offence.

As at now, reports say she has been transferred to the Bonanjo Court of First Instance in Douala.

Edith Kah Walla giving first hand information on the case has indicated that her detention is arbitrary and requested for her immediate release. The hashtag Free Rebecca has already gone viral.

Rebecca Enonchong, aged 54 is one of the most influential high tech figures and female entrepreneure in Africa.

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of AppsTech, a leading global provider of enterprise application solutions. She is also cofounder of I/O Spaces, an inclusive coworking space in the Washington DC metro area.

She is Board Chair of Afrilabs, a Pan-African network of over 268 innovation centers in 49 African countries supporting over 1 million entrepreneurs in Africa. She chairs ActivSpaces (African Center for Technology Innovation and Ventures) supporting entrepreneurs from three tech hubs in Cameroon. She also sits on the boards of Venture Capital for Africa (VC4Africa), Digital Africa, WHO Foundation, Eneza Education, Suguba, Djibouti Telecom, US Exim SAAC, and the UNECA Center for Digital Excellence.

 

Tags :





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top