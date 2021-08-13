Cameroon: Rebecca Enonchong spends third night in detention

Calls for the release of tech guru Rebecca Enonchong from in and out of Cameroon intensify as she spends third night at the Douala Gendarmerie Legion over accusations of ‘contempt of court’.

Efforts by her lawyers, eight in number to see the Magistrate or Attorney General and secure her release yesterday were once again fruitless.

Rebecca was taken to the Bonanjo Court of First Instance following a failed attempt to secure her release Wednesday August 11.

According to prominent rights activist, Edith Kah Walla giving updates on her situation, Rebecca and the lawyers waited the whole day before she was finally notified they wanted to extend her detention for a third night on grounds that they have to hear witnesses.

Its worth reminding that the influential tech entrepreneur was arrested and detained Tuesday August 10 for contempt of court in a family case without any formal charges filed against her.

Her arrest and detention considered arbitrary has sparked global criticism over alleged human rights abuses in Cameroon and calls for her immediate and unconditional release keep multiplying accross the globe.

In Facebook post, the Candian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bail expresses “strong concerns about the signal sent to foreign investors and technology partners by Rebbecca Enonchong’s arbitrary detention“.

“Cameroon’s technology and startup sectors have huge potentials to create jobs and wealth in the country. Ms Enonchong is a leader in these sectors of whom all Cameroonians can be proud. As Board Chair of Afrilabs, a Pan-African network of innovation centers across Africa, Chair of ActivSpaces in Cameroon with its three tech hubs in Cameroon…she is nurturing Cameroonian talent and attracting critical foreign into the technology sector“. Richard Bail wrote on the Facebook page of Canada’s High Commission to Cameroon yesterday.