Cameroon Receives 3.9 billion FCFA, UN Aid

The United Nations has decided to grant an envelope of 100 million dollars, or about 65.5 billion francs, to eleven countries in the world to help populations affected by various humanitarian crises.

Six million dollars, or a little more than 3.9 billion CFA francs, are intended for Cameroon. The British Martin Griffiths, who holds the post of Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs at the UN, confirmed this information. “Millions of people are suffering unprecedented hardship in conflict, drought and floods where the scale of need has far outstripped resources,” Griffiths tweeted late last week.

SBBC reports, the humanitarian situation in Cameroon is of concern to the international community. Last March, the international NGO Action Against Hunger was already concerned about the fate of more than 9,000 people threatened with starvation because of the scarcity of rain. When it is not drought, it is a security crisis. Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that 306 households fled the village of Tallakatchi, in Mayo-Tsanaga, after a military post was dismantled…

Also in the Far North region, several populations are waiting for better assistance. Since August 15, more than 2,000 households in the departments of Logone-et-Chari and Mayo-Danay are affected by floods. The president has moved Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration to these victims with material assistance.

This aid from the president also concerned the populations displaced because of the inter-community clashes of December 2021 in Logone-et-Chari. Finally, the situation in the North-West and South-West must be added to this list of humanitarian crises.