Cameroon receives 303 050 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Government of Cameroon has received more than 300,000 doses of the American Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to boost its capacity to get a maximum number of Cameroonians vaccinated against the deadly pandemic.

The vaccine which is a gift from the American Government in its moves to put and end to the pandemic was received Wednesday July 21 at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport by health officials.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Public Health, the 303 050 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will help address the increasing demand of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The vaccine will be available in the coming days in vaccination centres across the country for people aged 18 and above.

It comes to add to the country’s stock of the British Astrazeneca and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines available for months now on the Cameroonian soil for an improved response to the pandemic.

In its national response strategy, Cameroon aims to vaccinate 20% of its population, which is some 5 million Cameroonians out of which more than 300,000 have already at least received the first dose of either Aztrazeneca or Sinopharm.