Cameroon receives anti-COVID-19 equipment from Morocco

Published on 17.06.2020 at 20h54 by journalduCameroun

China's Jack Ma 1st anti-COVID-19 donation to Africa (c) copyright

The Kingdom of Morocco, a North African country has offered a consignment of anti-Coronavirus material worth FCFA hundreds of millions to the Cameroon Government to help boost the country’s virus response plan amid a daily surge in the number of cases.

The consignment comprising anti-COVID-19 personal protective equipment and medication arrived the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport Wednesday afternoon on board two special royal flights.

They were handed over to the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngo Ngo, representing the Head of State, HE Paul Biya by the Moroccan Ambassador to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh.

The latter while handing over the package praised the long standing bilateral relations existing between his country and the Republic of Cameroon.

Likewise, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh conveyed to the king of Morocco, the sincere gratitude and thanks of the Head of State for the donation which comes at the time the country is witnessing the peak of the pandemic, characterized by an active circulation of the virus with over ten thousand cases recorded.

