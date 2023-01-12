Cameroon Receives French Dairy Cows to Boost Local production

The Minister of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries , Dr. Taiga, received on Wednesday 11 January in Garoua ,165 dairy cows from France acquired by the government through the Livestock Development Project , funded by the World Bank.

These animals are pregnant heifers of the Montbeliarde breed, whose milk production is estimated at 40 litres of milk per day, according to specialists. According to Minepia, this acquisition aims to boost local milk production.

“The aim is to provide national producers with high-performance breeding stock. The animals are destined for all dairy farms dedicated to this sector throughout the country,” the government member told the national station. According to the latter, another contingent of 165 dairy cows is expected in about ten days. This will be the third contingent of its kind, the first (also composed of 165 animals) having been received in October 2020 still in Garoua.

According to official data, Cameroon has a deficit in milk production, which is estimated at 120,000 tonnes per year. Despite the progress recorded in recent years, local production was only 275,000 tonnes in 2019. This imbalance between supply and demand is compensated for by imports of dairy products, which cost the state nearly CFAF 20 billion per year. This unbalances the trade balance.

Hence the hopes founded on these dairy cows, presented as a breed highly prized in sub-Saharan Africa because of the quality of their milk and their adaptation to difficult climatic conditions, particularly the heat. According to the public radio, the cows received today were transported for acclimatisation to the Louguerre station, in the locality of Guider in the department of Mayo-Louti, before being transferred to the regional capital of the North. This is not the first time that Cameroon has resorted to importing animals to boost the local sector.