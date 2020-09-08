Cameroon: Reconstruction of pont Palar in Maroua to cost FCFA 100M

The Government of Cameroon will spend about FCFA 100 million to reconstruct the Palar bridge in Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon which recently collapsed due to floods triggered by heavy rains in that part of the country.

The information was made known by the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumesi who was part of the inter-Ministerial delegation to Maroua to evaluate the consequences of the recent floods in the region.

The Public Works boss told the population that for now, a raft will be constructed to solve the problem of circulation between Maroua and Kousserie, greatly affected by the collapse.

The works will be carried out by the Etep-Sotcocog construction enterprise which is currently working on the Maroua-Mora stretch of road.

The Palar Bridge which was almost collapsing ceded to the pressure of waters on the 31st of August following continues down pour in the region.

Due to this collapse, Maroua was cut off from Kousserie and consequently Chad.