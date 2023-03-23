Cameroon: Reconstruction Plan boosts women, IDPs

Internally displaced persons in the South West Region have commended government for the effective implementation of the Presidential Plan for the reconstruction of the North West and South West Regions which has given them a new lease of life.

They made their feelings felt to the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s office, President of the Steering Committee of the plan, Balungeli Confiance Ebune.

The President of the Steering Committee was on the field on March 22 to take stock of the progress made in the implementation of the plan.

During the meeting that brought together beneficiaries, local development stakeholders and the implementing partners at the Buea Mountain Hotel, the activity report for 2022 successes of the plan was presented.

The meeting held on the high instruction of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, under the watchful eyes of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya.

In his welcome address, the Mayor of the Buea Council, Mafany Namange, thanked the Minister for the choice of Buea despite the tremendous challenge of the flood that hit the municipality last Saturday, March 18.

The Mayor expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the Presidential Plan to the people of Buea and the South West region as a whole.

Speaking later, the President of the Steering Committee of the Presidential Plan paid tribute to the victims of the flood disaster.

He highlighted the signing of a loan agreement in financing the plan and described it as a step in the right direction.

The Minister stated:”Within the framework of this impetus for the reconstruction of these two regions, the Prime Minister instructed this mission which comprises of sectorial ministries with the aim of having first-hand information in order to fine-tune it.”

After the meeting, the President of the Steering Committee and his delegation visited projects at the Buea Town Islamic school; St. Joseph College, Sasse ; Ewongo and Wotutu in Limbe I and; Bakingili Health Centre.

He expressed satisfaction on what has been done so far and thanked their partners for the support given so far.

He said they would report to the Prime Minister what they have seen and appealed to those who are still holding arms or using the social media to create chaos in the communities to embrace peace from the Head of State and the achievements of the project to join in nation building. He said they have a lot to contribute but are wasting their lives and future in the bushes, terrorising the population.

After the visit to St. Joseph College Sasse, the Principal, Reverend Father Anunchem, was grateful that the plan has enabled the reconstruction of the dormitory, fence and water supply to the college.

The President of the Steering Committee was accompanied during the visit by the President of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction of the North West and South West Regions, Obase Tamanjong and the Governor of the South West region, Bernard Okalia Bilai.

