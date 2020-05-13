Cameroon records 11 Coronavirus deaths in one day

One hundred and thirty six (136) persons have so far died from the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon, with the country recording eleven victims in twenty-four hours according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The daily press briefing on the Coronavirus situation in Cameroon revealed that as at Tuesday May 12, 2020, two thousand eight hundred persons (2,800) have been diagnosed with the virus out of which one hundred and thirty six have died.

According to Dr Fanne Mahamat, Director of health promotion at the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed cases increased Tuesday as one hundred and eleven new persons tested positive for the deadly virus.

Nevertheless, the good news is that nineteen new patients recovered from the pandemic, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to one thousand, five hundred and forty-three.

With these statistics, Cameroon stands as the seventh most hard-hit country in the whole Africa and the third in Sub Sahara Africa.

It is equally amongst those with the highest number of recoveries.