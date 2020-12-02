› Health

Cameroon records 2,086 new Coronavirus cases in one month

Published on 02.12.2020 at 16h21 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon has recorded about 2,086 new Coronavirus cases from November 1 to December 1, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,189.

The figures were revealed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Wednesday December 2 during a press conference in Yaounde.

According to the health boss, this considerate increase in the number of infections is one of the consequences of the resurgence of the pandemic though relatively under control.

Minister Malachie Manaouda stated that for the efforts made so far since the country recorded the first case in the month of March have permitted to put the curve on a downward slope.

He added that nevertheless, the cases recorded recently show that the country is not safe from witnessing a second wave of the pandemic rocking Western countries.

As at this Wednesday December 2, out of the 24,189 confirmed cases, 22,939 have been successfully cured, making a total of 813 active cases and 437 deaths, with a recovery rate of over 95%.

 

