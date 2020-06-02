Cameroon records 254 new Coronavirus cases as schools reopen

Cameroon has recorded two hundred and fifty-four new Coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as pupils and students of examination classes and some varsity students resumed classes.

As days go by, the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Cameroon worsens.

Experts have disclosed that the country will reach the peak of the pandemic in two weeks to come, but in the meantime, new cases are recorded on a daily basis.

On June 1, the country recorded two hundred and fifty-four new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infected persons to six thousand, three hundred and ninety-seven.

According to figures from the Ministry of public health, fifty-one recoveries and two deaths were recorded on the same day.

This carries the total number of persons treated successfully to 3,629 and deaths to one hundred and ninety-nine.

Amidst these increasing figures, schools reopened Monday June I for pupils and students of examination classes and all varsity students, with most of them expressing fear as to whether they will be safe from the killer virus reassured by the Government.