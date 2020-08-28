Cameroon records 480 new weekly Coronavirus infections

Cameroon has recorded four hundred and eighty new Coronavirus weekly infections, making a total of nineteen thousand, one hundred and forty-two persons to have contracted the virus in the country.

Cameroon is gradually moving to twenty thousand cases of Coronavirus recorded since the first case was confirmed on the 6th of March.

For the past one week, the country recorded four hundred and eighty new cases. Added to the 18,662 cases the country stood at week before last, we now count nineteen thousand, one hundred and forty-two cases.

The good news is that the country keeps recording an impressive increase in the number of those successfully treated.

For the past one week, five hundred and eighty-six Coronavirus persons tested negative, bringing the number of persons to have been treated to seventeen thousand, six hundred and fifty-one, giving a recovery rate of over 92%, one of the best in Africa.

Many great nations have lost thousands of people to Coronavirus, and unfortunately Cameroon has not been an exception to this.

As at this Friday August 28, the country has recorded four hundred and eleven deaths.

During the weekly inter-ministerial meeting to evaluate Government’s response strategy to the virus, the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute yet again reiterated the need for everybody to put on a facemask when in a public place for Cameroon to completely uproot COVID-19 from its soil.