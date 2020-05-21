Cameroon records 528 new Coronavirus cases in one day

Cameroon has confirmed five hundred and twenty-eight new Coronavirus cases recorded this Thursday May 21, bringing the total number of Coronavirus infections in the country to over four thousand.

According to information communicated by officials of the Ministry of Public Health during Thursday May 21 daily press briefing, the COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Cameroon shows that 528 new cases, eight deaths and twenty-seven recoveries were recorded today.

They disclosed that the current increase in cases is due to the implementation of the epidemiological surveillance strategy that consists in tracking the contacts of COVID-19 infected persons right to their villages.

With the new figures, Cameroon counts over four thousand confirmed cases, amongst which over one thousand, six hundred have been successfully treated and over one hundred and fifty died.

Addressing Cameroonians Tuesday May 19 on the situation of the pandemic for the first time since its outbreak in the country on March 6, the Head of State, Paul Biya acknowledged the rapid rise in cases but hinted that the situation could be brought under control if everybody gets involved.