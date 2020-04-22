Cameroon records 66 new COVID-19 recoveries in one day

The number of persons who have been successfully treated from the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon as at this Wednesday evening stands at three hundred and ninety-seven, officials of the Ministry of Public Health have said.

Speaking at today’s daily press briefing on the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, officials of the Ministry of Public Health announced that sixty-six new recoveries were recorded this Wednesday, taking the total number of those treated successfully to three hundred and ninety-seven.

They expressed optimism with the rate at which the country now records COVID-19 recoveries on a daily basis.