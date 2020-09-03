› Health

Cameroon records 94.1% Coronavirus recovery rate

Published on 03.09.2020 at 16h57 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon has recorded eighteen thousand, four hundred and forty-eight (18,448) Coronavirus recoveries out of nineteen thousand, six hundred and four (19,604) confirmed cases since the country began battling against the deadly pandemic in March, giving a 94.1% recovery rate.

The figures were made known by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Thursday September 3 on his Twitter page.

According to the Minister’s tweet, the country still has eight hundred and twenty-nine (829) contaminated persons, including seven hundred and forty-two (742) active cases, and eighty-seven cases in Upec.

Unfortunately, the number of deaths has risen to four hundred and fourteen (414) giving a fatality rate of 2.1%.

Bed occupancy remains at 2.7% and the severity rate at zero percent.

In a second tweet, the health boss encourages the efforts made to bend the neck of the virus in the country but say we can do better so as to reduce the number of weekly infections from above three hundred to below one hundred.

 

