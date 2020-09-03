Cameroon records 94.1% Coronavirus recovery rate

Cameroon has recorded eighteen thousand, four hundred and forty-eight (18,448) Coronavirus recoveries out of nineteen thousand, six hundred and four (19,604) confirmed cases since the country began battling against the deadly pandemic in March, giving a 94.1% recovery rate.

The figures were made known by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda Thursday September 3 on his Twitter page.

According to the Minister’s tweet, the country still has eight hundred and twenty-nine (829) contaminated persons, including seven hundred and forty-two (742) active cases, and eighty-seven cases in Upec.

Update COVID-19 data :

Confirmed cases: 19,604

Deaths: 414

Recovered: 18,448

Active cases: 742

Cases in Upec: 87 including 00 under oxygen

Remission rate: 94.1%

fatality rate: 2.1%

Severity rate: zero

Bed occupancy rate: 2.7% — Dr MANAOUDA MALACHIE (@DrManaouda) September 3, 2020

Unfortunately, the number of deaths has risen to four hundred and fourteen (414) giving a fatality rate of 2.1%.

Bed occupancy remains at 2.7% and the severity rate at zero percent.

In a second tweet, the health boss encourages the efforts made to bend the neck of the virus in the country but say we can do better so as to reduce the number of weekly infections from above three hundred to below one hundred.