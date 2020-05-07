Cameroon records eighth COVID-19 death amongst health workers

Another medical doctor in Cameroon, Dr Fifen Inoussa is said to have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of medics who died due to COVID-19 to three and health personnel to eight.

Reports say the general practitioner trained in Germany died of the Coronavirus pandemic Wednesday May 7 at the Gynaeco Obstetric and Pediatric Hospital in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon.

According to sources, late Doctor Fifen Inoussa was in charge of the French pharmaceutical company, SANOFI for close to twenty years.

In line with his above function, the general practitioner is said to have given close to a month ago a package of drugs to Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda, notably the Plaquenil, used by Dr Didier Raoult in his health protocol for COVID-19 patients in Marseille, France.

His death adds to those of Dr Michel Tchouamo, Dr Felix Kwedi and five other medical personnel.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, as at this date, Cameroon counts over a hundred Coronavirus cases amongst health workers.

Unofficial reports have it that some centres taking care of COVID-19 patients lack sufficient medical equipment, giving rise to growing concerns about the exposure of some hospital personnel.