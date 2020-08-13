› Health

Happening now

Cameroon records slight increase in COVID-19 weekly infections

Published on 13.08.2020 at 16h34 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

Cameroon has recorded five hundred and thirty-two new weekly Coronavirus infections, an increase of two hundred and one cases recorded the previous week, making a total of eighteen thousand, one hundred and eighteen infected persons.

Cameroon is five months and few days in to the Coronavirus pandemic and though the country has witnessed a great decrease in the number of infections recently, people keep contracting the virus.

According to figures communicated by the Ministry of Public Health during this Thursday’s weekly inter-ministerial meeting to monitor and evaluate Government’s response plan against the virus, the country recorded five hundred and thirty-two new infections for the past one week, an increase of 201 cases recorded the previous week.

It has equally witnessed an increase in the number of recoveries, from fifteen thousand, nine hundred and ninety-six to sixteen thousand, five hundred and forty.

As for COVID-19 deaths, the country equally witnessed an increase in its weekly cases, from two to eight, giving a total of four undred and one deaths.

Speaking at the inter-ministerial meeting, the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute called for a re-enforcement of the Head of State’s anti-COVID-19 measure instituting the mandatory wearing of facemasks in all public spaces nationwide so as to reverse the trend.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top