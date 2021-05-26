Cameroon recovers FCFA 30B in Public Service clean-up operation

The Government of Cameroon has so far recovered the sum of FCFA 30 billion in the ongoing Physical Count of State Personnel which aims at dismissing absentee civil servants who continue eating from the State coffers unduly.

The information was made known by the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le this Wednesday May 26 during a press conference in Yaounde.

Speaking to pressmen, Minister Joseph Le came back on the genesis of the ongoing process to clean the Public Service from absentee workers who keep receiving salaries unduly.

He said 8,765 absentee civil servants were since 2019 issued queries for irregular absences.

Some of them showed up to explain themselves. Some of those who were unable to give satisfactory reasons for their absences were subjected to sanctions equally applied on those who never showed up.

Out of the 7,622 cases examined by the disciplinary board of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, a first set of 493 were dismissed last Friday May 21.

315 of them had died but were still on the pay roll of the State with family relations receiving their salaries.

With this dismissal, the Government has begun recovering money which at date stands at FCFA 30 billion according to Minister Joseph Le.

He was clear on the fact that all absentee civil servants and families of late State workers who continue receiving their salaries will have to pay back everything.

He added that the dismissal of a first set of 493 of them was just the beginning.