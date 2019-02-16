Cameroon: Recruitment of PhD holders into State Universities launched

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute has authorized officials of the eight State Universities in Cameroon to begin the recruitment of 1000 University teachers as instructed by the head of State Paul Biya.

The recruitment concerns Cameroonians aged at most 45years on October 1 2019, and holders of a Doctorate or a Phd and falls under the 2019 fiscal year.

According to the Minister’s announcement, the University of Bamenda has 132 teaching positions, that of Buea has 130, Douala 127, Dschang 109, Maroua 102, Ngaoundere 130, Yaounde I 130, Yaounde II 100 and 40 positions as quota for academic regulation.

The recruitment process shall be coordinated by the Minister in charge of higher education according to regulatory provisions in force and it shall respect the regulatory academic process.

The Minister calls on officials of each of these Universities to launch the recruitment through calls for applications in the various disciplines, after the approval of the Technical Committee and the final decision of the Central Supervisory Commission.

Each interested candidate shall submit his/her file to only one of the eight State Universities of his/her choice, latest on 21st May 2019. Cameroonians living abroad shall deposit their files in Diplomatic missions and consular offices, latest on May 21, 2019.