Cameroon/Recruitment of varsity dons: Disgruntled PhD holders end strike

The protesting PhD holders who organised a sit-down strike at the esplanade of the Ministry of Higher education for over three weeks have put an end to the strike following a compromise arrived at with the Minister of Higher education.

Speaking to the press after the said compromise was reached at, the leader of the disgruntled PhD holders, Dr Lekane disclosed they would all desert the esplanade of the Ministry latest Friday morning.

“We have chosen the right place and the right person, our Minister who came up with a good compromise to solve our problem…the injustice that justified our presence here for three weeks now. We are very happy and we thank him.”

“This compromise is reassuring, thus we will progressively desert the Ministry, and together with those from Bamenda, Buea, Maroua and Ngaoundere, we will leave the place latest tomorrow morning.” Dr Lekane said.

This declaration comes after the Minister of State, Minister of Higher education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo held a meeting with Rectors and Vice Chancellors of the eight State Universities in Cameroon wherein some of the preoccupations of the striking doctors were looked into.

They were close to 200 PhD holders who launched a sit-down strike at the esplanade of the Ministry of Higher education denouncing recruitment irregularities following the publication of the first list of lecturers retained for the special recruitment exercise of varsity dons ordered by the Head of State Paul Biya.