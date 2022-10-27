Life › Life

Cameroon Recruits Experts to Transform Rainwater, Reducing Floods

Published on 27.10.2022 at 09h33 by JDC

Floods
The Ministry of Youth and Civic Education launched, on October 21st, a recruitment of volunteers for the implementation of the project to transform water from heavy rainfall into opportunities.

 

The general objective of this project is to contribute to the management of risks and disasters related to heavy rainfall in localities affected by major floods, explains the ministry.

Thus, the selected candidates will be deployed in the district delegations of Minjec in the departments of Benue in the North, Diamare, Logone-et-Chari, Mayo-Danay and Mayo-Kani in the Far North, as well as in Mfoundi (Centre), Wouri (Littoral) and Fako (South-West).

The recruitment is open to Cameroonians “aged at least 18 years”, says the document, which details the profiles sought: specialist in risk management and disasters, hydrologist (specialist in water resources), specialist in rural development, geophysicist or hydrogeologist, rural engineer, civil engineer and animator / specialist in mobilization.

Applicants must submit their applications by 1 November. This call for applications comes at a time when the Far North is facing devastating floods in several of its localities in the departments of Logone-et-Chari, Mayo-Danay and Mayo-Tsanaga. These floods “are the result of a combination of heavy rainfall, overflowing rivers and/or breached dykes”, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

