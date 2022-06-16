Cameroon reduces its customs revenue forecast by 40 billion F in 2022

The first, taken on 16 November 2021, and extended for the second time on 3 June 2022 for a period of three months, establishes an 80% discount on the cost of freight to be included in the customs value of goods imported by sea.

This decision, taken in a “context of unprecedented increase in the cost of international transport of goods“, explained the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, aims to mitigate the additional costs incurred by economic operators due to the increase in prices of raw materials and freight on the international market. However, it causes the Treasury to lose a significant portion of customs revenue. The second measure relates to the reduction of customs tariffs on imported oil products. This decision, taken on 29 April 2022 by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motazé, extends over “a period of six months, renewable if necessary”.