Cameroon: Refined Oil Production Stabilizes yet Price Hike Remains

Despite the stabilisation of production in the country’s oil mills, housewives will continue to pay more for a litre of refined palm oil. Indeed, for several months now, in the country’s markets, a litre of this product has risen to 1,700 or even 1,800 CFA francs, compared to 1,200 CFA francs in the past. This corresponds to an increase of at least 40%.

“In addition to the scarcity of essential inputs such as crude palm oil, the general rise in prices and the high cost of customs are hampering activity in this sub-sector,” emphasises the business cycle forecast for the CEMAC (Cameroon, Congo, Gabon, Chad, CAR and Equatorial Guinea), published by the Bank of Central African States (Beac).

The same proportional increase is observed for cottonseed oil produced by Sodecoton in the northern part of the country. During the third quarter of 2022, this product could become scarce on the market, due to the end of the last cotton season, which logically came to a halt last May.

“The cotton sector’s activities could fall in the third quarter of 2022, as the 2021-2022 season comes to an end and stocks of finished products have fallen considerably,” the CEMAC’s business cycle forecast stresses.

The increase in the price of refined vegetable oils, which producers blame on the explosion in the price of raw materials, freight and oil on the international market, has led to the practice of rationing sales in the country.

Indeed, in several markets and supermarkets, it is not possible to buy more than two bottles of refined vegetable oil. Other traders refuse to sell at the retail level, thus imposing the purchase of the carton.

These practices continue to resist the crackdown on rogue traders and other promotional sales that the Ministry of Trade is conducting to make this product available on the market, despite the increased prices.