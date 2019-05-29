Cameroon: Refugees International blames government for deepening Anglophone crisis

The Humanitarian organization Refugees International have blamed the Cameroonian authorities for the deepening Anglophone crisis, highlighting the government has failed to acknowledge the sufferings of the people and denied International aid.

The information is contained in a report published this Wednesday May 29, 2019, on the organization’s website.

In the report, Refugees International urges the government to “publicly recognize the severity of the crisis.”

“Cameroonian authorities are responsible for addressing the needs of civilians. Their failure to recognize the extent of displacement and humanitarian need has direct implications for the well-being of people in the NWSW and contributes to the failure of the international community to support the response effectively.” Part of the report reads.

The organization equally urges the Government and armed separatists to guarantee safe movement of civilians, health workers, humanitarian organizations, and the diplomatic community throughout the NWSW.

While calling on the government to accept the intervention of Humanitarian organizations, Refugees International urged the later to increase funding to reach the alleged $93.5 million the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates is needed for a thorough response in the NWSW.

This reaction comes a day after Cameroon’s Minister of External relations reaffirmed the country is taking care of its internal affairs ad would not welcome any interference from whoever.