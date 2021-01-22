Cameroon: Regional Councils officially kick-start work this Friday

The ten pioneer Presidents of Regional Councils elected last December 22nd together with their bureau members will officially commence work this Friday January 22 with fast-tracking the decentralization process as main challenge.

They will be installed into their functions during ceremonies that will take place all through this Friday January 22 in the chief towns of the country’s ten regions under the chair of Governors.

These installations comes days after each of the ten Regional Council Presidents took the commitment to work for the development of the regions in all transparency.

The main challenge that awaits the different bureaus is fast-tracking the decentralization process in Cameroon.

Today’s installations will mark the end of a process that kicked off with the election of the first ever regional Councillors in Cameroon last December 6.