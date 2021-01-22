› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon: Regional Councils officially kick-start work this Friday

Published on 22.01.2021 at 13h32 by journal du Cameroun

Executive Bureau of the SW Regional Asssembly (c) copyright

The ten pioneer Presidents of Regional Councils elected last December 22nd together with their bureau members will officially commence work this Friday January 22 with fast-tracking the decentralization process as main challenge.

They will be installed into their functions during ceremonies that will take place all through this Friday January 22 in the chief towns of the country’s ten regions under the chair of Governors.

These installations comes days after each of the ten Regional Council Presidents took the commitment to work for the development of the regions in all transparency.

The main challenge that awaits the different bureaus is fast-tracking the decentralization process in Cameroon.

Today’s installations will mark the end of a process that kicked off with the election of the first ever regional Councillors in Cameroon last December 6.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top